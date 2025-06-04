Insider Purchase: Director at $PATK Buys 1,000 Shares

Todd M Cleveland, a director at $PATK, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $82,750. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.8%. Following this trade, they now own 133,286 shares of this class of $PATK stock.
$PATK Insider Trading Activity
$PATK insiders have traded $PATK stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PATK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TODD M CLEVELAND has made 4 purchases buying 14,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,109 and 0 sales.
- M SCOTT WELCH has made 3 purchases buying 12,571 shares for an estimated $1,079,641 and 0 sales.
- JOEL D DUTHIE (Chief Legal Officer/Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,018 shares for an estimated $793,207.
- STACEY L NEU (EVP & CHRO) sold 2,885 shares for an estimated $246,749
- DERRICK B MAYES sold 1,820 shares for an estimated $169,750
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$PATK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $PATK stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,270,212 shares (+42.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,409,126
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,154,765 shares (+250.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,646,928
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC added 454,636 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,444,020
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 442,233 shares (-93.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,395,222
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 277,701 shares (+29.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,482,396
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 215,144 shares (+164.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,874,163
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 213,166 shares (+67457.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,025,316
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$PATK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $PATK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PATK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$PATK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PATK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PATK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $96.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $84.0 on 05/02/2025
- Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $105.0 on 01/07/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.