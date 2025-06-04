Insider Purchase: Director at $PATK Buys 1,000 Shares

Todd M Cleveland, a director at $PATK, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $82,750. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.8%. Following this trade, they now own 133,286 shares of this class of $PATK stock.

$PATK Insider Trading Activity

$PATK insiders have traded $PATK stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PATK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD M CLEVELAND has made 4 purchases buying 14,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,109 and 0 sales.

M SCOTT WELCH has made 3 purchases buying 12,571 shares for an estimated $1,079,641 and 0 sales.

JOEL D DUTHIE (Chief Legal Officer/Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,018 shares for an estimated $793,207.

. STACEY L NEU (EVP & CHRO) sold 2,885 shares for an estimated $246,749

DERRICK B MAYES sold 1,820 shares for an estimated $169,750

$PATK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $PATK stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PATK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PATK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PATK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$PATK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PATK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $PATK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $96.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $84.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $105.0 on 01/07/2025

