Insider Purchase: Director at $PAPL Buys 199,920 Shares

Tasis Anastasios Giannoukakis, a director at $PAPL, bought 199,920 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $11,995. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 33.9%. Following this trade, they now own 790,176 shares of this class of $PAPL stock.

$PAPL Insider Trading Activity

$PAPL insiders have traded $PAPL stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 42 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENDALL LEO MARIN (COO) has made 37 purchases buying 1,199,311 shares for an estimated $43,780 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TASIS ANASTASIOS GIANNOUKAKIS has made 4 purchases buying 676,932 shares for an estimated $39,810 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHUBHA-JEET DASGUPTA (CEO) purchased 33,000 shares for an estimated $1,980

$PAPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $PAPL stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

