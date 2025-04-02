Insider Purchase: Director at $OVLY Buys 1,000 Shares

Daniel J Leonard, a director at $OVLY, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $25,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.7%. Following this trade, they now own 61,223 shares of this class of $OVLY stock.
$OVLY Insider Trading Activity
$OVLY insiders have traded $OVLY stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 57 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OVLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- H RANDOLPH JR HOLDER has made 3 purchases buying 8,543 shares for an estimated $219,719 and 0 sales.
- GARY STRONG purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $27,170
- DANIEL J LEONARD purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $25,000
- DON BARTON has made 0 purchases and 57 sales selling 750 shares for an estimated $19,464.
- ALLISON LAFFERTY purchased 381 shares for an estimated $9,711
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$OVLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $OVLY stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VALMARK ADVISERS, INC. added 59,009 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,726,013
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 43,822 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,281,793
- KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 21,118 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $617,701
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 12,782 shares (+118.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $373,873
- M3F, INC. removed 12,548 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $367,029
- FOURTHSTONE LLC removed 11,110 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $324,967
- LEGATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 7,245 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $211,916
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.