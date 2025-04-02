Insider Purchase: Director at $OVLY Buys 1,000 Shares

Daniel J Leonard, a director at $OVLY, bought 1,000 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $25,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 1.7%. Following this trade, they now own 61,223 shares of this class of $OVLY stock.

$OVLY Insider Trading Activity

$OVLY insiders have traded $OVLY stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 57 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OVLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

H RANDOLPH JR HOLDER has made 3 purchases buying 8,543 shares for an estimated $219,719 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GARY STRONG purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $27,170

DANIEL J LEONARD purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $25,000

DON BARTON has made 0 purchases and 57 sales selling 750 shares for an estimated $19,464 .

. ALLISON LAFFERTY purchased 381 shares for an estimated $9,711

$OVLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $OVLY stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

