Insider Purchase: Director at $OVBC Buys 91 Shares

EDWARD BRYANT ROBERTS, a director at $OVBC, bought 91 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $2,851. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.0%. Following this trade, they now own 3,125 shares of this class of $OVBC stock.

$OVBC Insider Trading Activity

$OVBC insiders have traded $OVBC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OVBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD BRYANT ROBERTS has made 6 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $78,907 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SETH ISAAC MICHAEL has made 2 purchases buying 193 shares for an estimated $5,999 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANNA P BARNITZ has made 2 purchases buying 96 shares for an estimated $2,999 and 0 sales.

$OVBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $OVBC stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

