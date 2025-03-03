Insider Purchase: Director at $OSUR Buys 12,750 Shares

Nancy J Gagliano, a director at $OSUR, bought 12,750 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $39,270. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 16.2%. Following this trade, they now own 91,524 shares of this class of $OSUR stock.

$OSUR Insider Trading Activity

$OSUR insiders have traded $OSUR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OSUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANNER CARRIE EGLINTON (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 107,295 shares for an estimated $347,404 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KENNETH J MCGRATH (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 64,000 shares for an estimated $201,683

JOHN P. KENNY purchased 47,659 shares for an estimated $151,217

NANCY J GAGLIANO purchased 12,750 shares for an estimated $39,270

LELIO MARMORA purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $21,420

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OSUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $OSUR stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.