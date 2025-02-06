Insider Purchase: Director at $ORRF Buys 300 Shares

SARAH M BROWN, a director at $ORRF, bought 300 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $10,407. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.5%. Following this trade, they now own 8,989 shares of this class of $ORRF stock.

$ORRF Insider Trading Activity

$ORRF insiders have traded $ORRF stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORRF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER D HOLT (EVP, Market President) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $273,280

DAVID TODD HORNBERGER (EVP, Market President) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $151,280

BRIAN D BRUNNER purchased 2,800 shares for an estimated $97,328

JOHN W GIAMBALVO purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $31,750

SARAH M BROWN has made 2 purchases buying 755 shares for an estimated $25,517 and 0 sales.

CINDY JEANNETTE JOINER has made 2 purchases buying 547 shares for an estimated $18,841 and 0 sales.

$ORRF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $ORRF stock to their portfolio, and 37 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

