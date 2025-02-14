News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Director at $ORCL Buys 5,500 Shares

February 14, 2025 — 04:48 pm EST

CHARLES W MOORMAN, a director at $ORCL, bought 5,500 shares of the company on 02-12-2025 for an estimated $947,913. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 11.6%. Following this trade, they now own 52,954 shares of this class of $ORCL stock.

$ORCL Insider Trading Activity

$ORCL insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SAFRA CATZ (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 3,805,082 shares for an estimated $705,455,414.
  • MARIA SMITH (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,320 shares for an estimated $1,042,800
  • CHARLES W MOORMAN purchased 5,500 shares for an estimated $947,913

$ORCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,460 institutional investors add shares of $ORCL stock to their portfolio, and 1,320 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ORCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

