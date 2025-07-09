Insider Purchase: Director at $ORCL Buys 480 Shares

Rona Alison Fairhead, a director at $ORCL, bought 480 shares of the company on 07-07-2025 for an estimated $112,257. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.2%. Following this trade, they now own 22,110 shares of this class of $ORCL stock.

$ORCL Insider Trading Activity

$ORCL insiders have traded $ORCL stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$ORCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,564 institutional investors add shares of $ORCL stock to their portfolio, and 1,418 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ORCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ORCL stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ORCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$ORCL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ORCL in the last several months. We have seen 15 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 07/03/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/13/2025

WestPark Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

$ORCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ORCL recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $ORCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $217.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Derrick Wood from TD Cowen set a target price of $275.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Keith Bachman from BMO Capital set a target price of $245.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Brad Reback from Stifel set a target price of $250.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Karl Keirstead from UBS set a target price of $250.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 John Difucci from Guggenheim set a target price of $250.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $195.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Tyler Radke from Citigroup set a target price of $196.0 on 06/13/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.