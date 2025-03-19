News & Insights

Insider Purchase: Director at $OPRX Buys 321,408 Shares

March 19, 2025 — 07:46 pm EDT

James Paul Lang, a director at $OPRX, bought 321,408 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $2,443,761. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 472.4%. Following this trade, they now own 389,452 shares of this class of $OPRX stock.

$OPRX Insider Trading Activity

$OPRX insiders have traded $OPRX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OPRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES PAUL LANG purchased 321,408 shares for an estimated $2,443,761
  • WILLIAM J FEBBO (CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $100,220

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OPRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $OPRX stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$OPRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OPRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 12/24/2024
  • Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 12/24/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $OPRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $OPRX forecast page.


