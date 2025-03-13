Insider Purchase: Director at $ONTF Buys 39 Shares

Anil Arora, a director at $ONTF, bought 39 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $214. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.0%. Following this trade, they now own 117,387 shares of this class of $ONTF stock.

$ONTF Insider Trading Activity

$ONTF insiders have traded $ONTF stock on the open market 88 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 80 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ONTF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHARAT SHARAN (President and Chief Executive) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 319,047 shares for an estimated $2,041,646 .

. LAKE LP LYNROCK has made 6 purchases buying 177,627 shares for an estimated $1,002,404 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEVEN VATTUONE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 142,118 shares for an estimated $903,026 .

. JAMES BLACKIE (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 79,416 shares for an estimated $489,270 .

. JAYESH SAHASI (EV President, Product and CTO) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 44,645 shares for an estimated $284,442 .

. DOMINIQUE TREMPONT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,750 shares for an estimated $86,327 .

. ANIL ARORA has made 2 purchases buying 8,700 shares for an estimated $49,185 and 0 sales.

$ONTF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $ONTF stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

