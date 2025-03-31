Insider Purchase: Director at $OKLO Buys 6,000 Shares

John M Jansen, a director at $OKLO, bought 6,000 shares of the company on 03-27-2025 for an estimated $147,411. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 6,000 shares of this class of $OKLO stock.

$OKLO Insider Trading Activity

$OKLO insiders have traded $OKLO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACOB DEWITTE (Co-Founder, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 446,569 shares for an estimated $9,961,796 .

. CAROLINE COCHRAN (Co-Founder, COO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 446,569 shares for an estimated $9,961,796 .

. JOHN M JANSEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $147,411

RICHARD KINZLEY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $99,750

$OKLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $OKLO stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$OKLO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OKLO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

