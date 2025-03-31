Insider Purchase: Director at $OKLO Buys 6,000 Shares

John M Jansen, a director at $OKLO, bought 6,000 shares of the company on 03-27-2025 for an estimated $147,411. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately inf%. Following this trade, they now own 6,000 shares of this class of $OKLO stock.
$OKLO Insider Trading Activity
$OKLO insiders have traded $OKLO stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACOB DEWITTE (Co-Founder, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 446,569 shares for an estimated $9,961,796.
- CAROLINE COCHRAN (Co-Founder, COO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 446,569 shares for an estimated $9,961,796.
- JOHN M JANSEN purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $147,411
- RICHARD KINZLEY purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $99,750
$OKLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $OKLO stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 6,458,669 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,117,542
- HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,247,161 shares (-92.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,707,228
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,090,154 shares (+92.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,373,969
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,845,383 shares (+15591.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,177,481
- DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC removed 1,643,291 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,887,067
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,557,179 shares (-56.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,058,910
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 849,795 shares (+856.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,041,147
$OKLO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OKLO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
