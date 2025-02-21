Insider Purchase: Director at $OESX Buys 874 Shares

ELLEN B RICHSTONE, a director at $OESX, bought 874 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $771. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.3%. Following this trade, they now own 293,658 shares of this class of $OESX stock.

$OESX Insider Trading Activity

$OESX insiders have traded $OESX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OESX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLEN B RICHSTONE has made 4 purchases buying 36,874 shares for an estimated $30,720 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANTHONY L. OTTEN has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $8,447 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HEATHER L WISHART-SMITH purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $5,598

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OESX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $OESX stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.