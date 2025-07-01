Insider Purchase: Director at $OCSL Buys 2,500 Shares

Deborah Ann Gero, a director at $OCSL, bought 2,500 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $34,250. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 12.6%. Following this trade, they now own 22,411 shares of this class of $OCSL stock.

$OCSL Insider Trading Activity

$OCSL insiders have traded $OCSL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCSL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG A JACOBSON purchased 14,910 shares for an estimated $199,919

ARMEN PANOSSIAN (See Remarks) purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $113,040

DEBORAH ANN GERO purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $34,250

PHYLLIS R CALDWELL purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $26,650

$OCSL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $OCSL stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

