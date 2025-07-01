Insider Purchase: Director at $OCSL Buys 2,500 Shares

Deborah Ann Gero, a director at $OCSL, bought 2,500 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $34,250. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 12.6%. Following this trade, they now own 22,411 shares of this class of $OCSL stock.
$OCSL Insider Trading Activity
$OCSL insiders have traded $OCSL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OCSL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CRAIG A JACOBSON purchased 14,910 shares for an estimated $199,919
- ARMEN PANOSSIAN (See Remarks) purchased 8,000 shares for an estimated $113,040
- DEBORAH ANN GERO purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $34,250
- PHYLLIS R CALDWELL purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $26,650
$OCSL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 103 institutional investors add shares of $OCSL stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP removed 1,495,190 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,966,118
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,200,342 shares (+54.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,437,253
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,028,154 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,792,445
- GENERALI ASSET MANAGEMENT SPA SGR added 545,826 shares (+101.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,383,887
- HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. removed 408,612 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,243,591
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 367,426 shares (-95.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,643,663
- ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. added 334,447 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,137,105
