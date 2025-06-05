Stocks
OBT

Insider Purchase: Director at $OBT Buys 6,451 Shares

June 05, 2025

Jon Schiller, a director at $OBT, bought 6,451 shares of the company on 06-04-2025 for an estimated $149,985. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 107.6%. Following this trade, they now own 12,446 shares of this class of $OBT stock.

$OBT Insider Trading Activity

$OBT insiders have traded $OBT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JON SCHILLER purchased 6,451 shares for an estimated $149,985
  • MICHAEL J COULTER (EVP and CLO) sold 2,497 shares for an estimated $65,346
  • GREGORY SOUSA (EVP and Deputy CLO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,440 shares for an estimated $60,057.
  • JOSEPH A RUHL (Reg Pres, Westchester County) sold 1,752 shares for an estimated $46,725

$OBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $OBT stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

