Insider Purchase: Director at $OABI Buys 125,750 Shares

JOHN L HIGGINS, a director at $OABI, bought 125,750 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $295,512. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.8%. Following this trade, they now own 2,762,887 shares of this class of $OABI stock.

$OABI Insider Trading Activity

$OABI insiders have traded $OABI stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OABI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW W FOEHR (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 88,931 shares for an estimated $314,809 .

. JOHN L HIGGINS purchased 125,750 shares for an estimated $295,512

KURT A GUSTAFSON (Executive VP, Finance and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 46,652 shares for an estimated $175,517 .

. CHARLES S BERKMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 48,981 shares for an estimated $172,572.

$OABI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $OABI stock to their portfolio, and 77 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

