Insider Purchase: Director at $NWPP Buys 1,004 Shares

JOHN D COX, a director at $NWPP, bought 1,004 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $3,042. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.2%. Following this trade, they now own 650,213 shares of this class of $NWPP stock.

$NWPP Insider Trading Activity

$NWPP insiders have traded $NWPP stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 19 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWPP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BLAINE SCOTT WHITE has made 4 purchases buying 160,964 shares for an estimated $441,809 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN D COX has made 10 purchases buying 82,822 shares for an estimated $238,734 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BARTON SCOT LONG has made 3 purchases buying 23,950 shares for an estimated $68,377 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HAROLD L KEENE has made 2 purchases buying 2,435 shares for an estimated $7,022 and 0 sales.

