Insider Purchase: Director at $NWFL Buys 2,800 Shares

Ronald R Schmalzle, a director at $NWFL, bought 2,800 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $74,174. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 11.8%. Following this trade, they now own 26,468 shares of this class of $NWFL stock.

$NWFL Insider Trading Activity

$NWFL insiders have traded $NWFL stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWFL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD R SCHMALZLE has made 10 purchases buying 34,084 shares for an estimated $901,038 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN MARTIN JR MCCAFFERY (EVP & CFO) has made 5 purchases buying 795 shares for an estimated $20,180 and 0 sales.

$NWFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $NWFL stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

