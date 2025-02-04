Insider Purchase: Director at $NWBI Buys 5,000 Shares

Mark A Paup, a director at $NWBI, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $63,300. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 10.0%. Following this trade, they now own 54,988 shares of this class of $NWBI stock.
$NWBI Insider Trading Activity
$NWBI insiders have traded $NWBI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY M HUNTER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $131,300
- MARK A PAUP purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $63,300
- TIMOTHY B FANNIN sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $45,587
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NWBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $NWBI stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 435,587 shares (-86.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,828,154
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 356,904 shares (+29.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,775,375
- FMR LLC added 310,032 shares (+121.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,148,228
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 274,611 shares (-1.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,674,295
- MORGAN STANLEY added 228,875 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,062,347
- INVESCO LTD. removed 203,078 shares (-15.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,717,183
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 190,188 shares (+44.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,544,715
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.