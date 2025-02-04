Insider Purchase: Director at $NWBI Buys 5,000 Shares

Mark A Paup, a director at $NWBI, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $63,300. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 10.0%. Following this trade, they now own 54,988 shares of this class of $NWBI stock.

$NWBI Insider Trading Activity

$NWBI insiders have traded $NWBI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY M HUNTER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $131,300

MARK A PAUP purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $63,300

TIMOTHY B FANNIN sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $45,587

$NWBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 96 institutional investors add shares of $NWBI stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.