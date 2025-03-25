Insider Purchase: Director at $NRIM Buys 200 Shares

MARILYN ROMANO, a director at $NRIM, bought 200 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $15,125. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 19.9%. Following this trade, they now own 1,207 shares of this class of $NRIM stock.

$NRIM Insider Trading Activity

$NRIM insiders have traded $NRIM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDA C THOMAS sold 2,550 shares for an estimated $201,454

MICHAEL G. HUSTON (President, CEO, and COO) sold 453 shares for an estimated $40,398

MARILYN ROMANO purchased 200 shares for an estimated $15,125

SHAUNA HEGNA purchased 113 shares for an estimated $9,492

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NRIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $NRIM stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NRIM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NRIM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Hovde Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/20/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NRIM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NRIM forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.