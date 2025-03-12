Insider Purchase: Director at $NRDY Buys 14,530 Shares

Abigail Blunt, a director at $NRDY, bought 14,530 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $21,940. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 8.3%. Following this trade, they now own 188,630 shares of this class of $NRDY stock.

$NRDY Insider Trading Activity

$NRDY insiders have traded $NRDY stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 26 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRDY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES K. COHN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 20 purchases buying 18,706,463 shares for an estimated $23,470,264 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JASON H. PELLO (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 212,395 shares for an estimated $306,829 .

. ABIGAIL BLUNT has made 6 purchases buying 187,630 shares for an estimated $215,772 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER C. SWENSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 118,220 shares for an estimated $185,446.

$NRDY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $NRDY stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

