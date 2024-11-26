Insider Purchase: Director at $NRDE (NRDE) Buys 36,882 Shares

ALEXANDRE ZYNGIER, a director at $NRDE ($NRDE), bought 36,882 shares of the company on 11-22-2024. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 30.3%. Following this trade, they now own 158,484 shares of $NRDE stock.

$NRDE Insider Trading Activity

$NRDE insiders have traded $NRDE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NRDE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALEXANDRE ZYNGIER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases, buying 60,900 shares and 0 sales.

$NRDE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $NRDE stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

