Insider Purchase: Director at Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) Buys 1,000 Shares

Sameh Fahmy, a director at Norfolk Southern Corp ($NSC), bought 1,000 shares of the company on 10-24-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings by approximately 11.1%. Following this trade, they now own 10,000 shares of Norfolk Southern Corp stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp Insider Trading Activity

Norfolk Southern Corp insiders have traded $NSC stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD H ANDERSON has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases, buying 4,000 shares and 0 sales.

SAMEH FAHMY has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases, buying 6,000 shares and 0 sales.

ALAN H. SHAW sold 51,325 shares.

NABANITA C NAG (EVP Corp Affairs, CLO&Corp Sec) sold 355 shares.

THOMAS COLM KELLEHER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases, buying 2,282 shares and 0 sales.

JOHN C JR HUFFARD purchased 3,398 shares.

GILBERT H LAMPHERE purchased 680 shares.

CLAUDE MONGEAU purchased 5,650 shares.

CLAUDE E ELKINS (EVP & Chief Marketing Officer) has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales, selling 8,329 shares.

Norfolk Southern Corp Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 618 institutional investors add shares of Norfolk Southern Corp stock to their portfolio, and 708 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Norfolk Southern Corp Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NSC stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NSC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 09/25, 08/22./li>

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 08/30, 06/21./li>

Should I Buy $NSC Stock?

The bull case for Norfolk Southern Corporation ($NSC) centers on its impressive operational improvements, highlighted by a significant 13.5% year-over-year increase in fuel efficiency that exceeded forecasts. The company is actively pursuing enhanced productivity through initiatives aimed at reducing terminal dwell times and increasing train speeds, projecting a promising operating ratio improvement of 300-450 basis points by fiscal 2026 amid a cyclical recovery. Despite facing rising unit costs, NSC's competitive advantage persists as its unit cost increases are more manageable compared to peers like CSX and UNP, positioning it favorably in the market. On the other hand, the bear case raises concerns about the company's recent Q4/23 performance, which fell 4.8% short of expectations due to unanticipated cost increases and a decline in intermodal yields. Additionally, the company's ongoing struggles with operating performance are reflected in a downward revision of its 2025 EPS estimates and a lower target multiple, suggesting potential challenges to margins and overall growth prospects in the near term.

Background on $NSC Stock

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is a major North American transportation service provider, primarily engaged in the rail freight business. The company operates a vast network of railroads spanning 22 states in the eastern United States and is a key player in the transportation of a variety of goods, including coal, automotive products, intermodal containers, and various industrial products. Norfolk Southern focuses on providing reliable and efficient rail services, connecting major markets and facilitating supply chains for a diverse range of industries. In addition to freight transportation, the company also invests in infrastructure and technology to improve operational efficiency and sustainability while meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

