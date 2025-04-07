Insider Purchase: Director at $NKE Buys 8,600 Shares

ROBERT HOLMES SWAN, a director at $NKE, bought 8,600 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $502,756. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 36.8%. Following this trade, they now own 31,983 shares of this class of $NKE stock.
$NKE Insider Trading Activity
$NKE insiders have traded $NKE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK G PARKER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 214,922 shares for an estimated $15,824,943.
- HEIDI O'NEILL (PRES: CONSUMER, PRODCT & BRAND) sold 14,147 shares for an estimated $1,006,983
- ROBERT HOLMES SWAN purchased 8,600 shares for an estimated $502,756
- ROBERT LEINWAND (EVP: Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,506 shares for an estimated $328,081
- JOHN W JR ROGERS purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $191,624
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NKE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 794 institutional investors add shares of $NKE stock to their portfolio, and 1,234 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 8,898,591 shares (+32.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $673,356,380
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 6,709,985 shares (+6029.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $507,744,564
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 4,174,178 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $315,860,049
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 4,065,694 shares (-23.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $307,651,064
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 3,601,743 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $272,543,892
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,505,519 shares (-86.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $265,262,622
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 3,121,929 shares (+18.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $236,236,367
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$NKE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NKE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$NKE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NKE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/14/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NKE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NKE forecast page.
$NKE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NKE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 03/21/2025
- Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $90.0 on 01/10/2025
- Katherine Griffin from Griffin set a target price of $90.0 on 10/10/2024
- Joseph Civello from Truist Financial set a target price of $97.0 on 10/10/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.