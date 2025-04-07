Insider Purchase: Director at $NKE Buys 8,600 Shares

ROBERT HOLMES SWAN, a director at $NKE, bought 8,600 shares of the company on 04-04-2025 for an estimated $502,756. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 36.8%. Following this trade, they now own 31,983 shares of this class of $NKE stock.

$NKE Insider Trading Activity

$NKE insiders have traded $NKE stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK G PARKER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 214,922 shares for an estimated $15,824,943 .

. HEIDI O'NEILL (PRES: CONSUMER, PRODCT & BRAND) sold 14,147 shares for an estimated $1,006,983

ROBERT HOLMES SWAN purchased 8,600 shares for an estimated $502,756

ROBERT LEINWAND (EVP: Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,506 shares for an estimated $328,081

JOHN W JR ROGERS purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $191,624

$NKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 794 institutional investors add shares of $NKE stock to their portfolio, and 1,234 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NKE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NKE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

$NKE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NKE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/14/2024

$NKE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NKE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $90.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Katherine Griffin from Griffin set a target price of $90.0 on 10/10/2024

on 10/10/2024 Joseph Civello from Truist Financial set a target price of $97.0 on 10/10/2024

