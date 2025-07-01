Insider Purchase: Director at $NG Buys 10,000 Shares

HUME D. KYLE, a director at $NG, bought 10,000 shares of the company on 06-30-2025 for an estimated $41,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 81.0%. Following this trade, they now own 22,348 shares of this class of $NG stock.

$NG Insider Trading Activity

$NG insiders have traded $NG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STRATEGIC RESOURCES L.P. ELECTRUM purchased 13,333,334 shares for an estimated $50,000,002

HUME D. KYLE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $41,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $NG stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.