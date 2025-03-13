Insider Purchase: Director at $NE Buys 5,000 Shares

Al J. Hirshberg, a director at $NE, bought 5,000 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $115,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 20.7%. Following this trade, they now own 29,130 shares of this class of $NE stock.

$NE Insider Trading Activity

$NE insiders have traded $NE stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVEST A/S APMH has made 8 purchases buying 2,030,000 shares for an estimated $70,642,571 and 0 sales.

JOEY M KAWAJA (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,435 shares for an estimated $1,117,959.

. BLAKE DENTON (SVP, Marketing & Contracts) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,071,600

RICHARD B. BARKER (EVP and CFO) has made 1 purchase buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $223,520 and 1 sale selling 22,813 shares for an estimated $739,141.

ROBERT W. EIFLER (President & CEO) purchased 12,568 shares for an estimated $350,018

CHARLES M SLEDGE purchased 8,992 shares for an estimated $250,247

AL J. HIRSHBERG has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $230,000 and 0 sales.

CAROLINE ALTING (SVP, Ops. Excellence & Sust) sold 1,618 shares for an estimated $54,122

$NE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of $NE stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

