Insider Purchase: Director at $NBTB Buys 678 Shares

Heidi M Hoeller, a director at $NBTB, bought 678 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $32,849. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 11.8%. Following this trade, they now own 6,437 shares of this class of $NBTB stock.
$NBTB Insider Trading Activity
$NBTB insiders have traded $NBTB stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- V DANIEL II ROBINSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 150,194 shares for an estimated $6,656,913.
- TIMOTHY E DELANEY sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,058,948
- JOHN H JR WATT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,403,117.
- JACK H WEBB sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $500,567
- AMY WILES (EVP, Chief Risk and Credit) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,056 shares for an estimated $100,775.
- MARTIN RANDOLPH SPARKS (EVP,General Counsel,Secretary) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $48,370
- HEIDI M HOELLER purchased 678 shares for an estimated $32,849
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NBTB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $NBTB stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 251,396 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,006,672
- MORGAN STANLEY added 168,504 shares (+51.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,452,931
- EAGLE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 163,952 shares (+76.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,251,596
- PROSHARE ADVISORS LLC added 152,921 shares (+2159.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,763,695
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 117,774 shares (+1.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,209,144
- CEREDEX VALUE ADVISORS LLC added 89,800 shares (+40.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,971,853
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 80,232 shares (+55.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,831,880
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.