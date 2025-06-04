Insider Purchase: Director at $NBTB Buys 350 Shares

Jason David Brown, a director at $NBTB, bought 350 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $14,385. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.0%. Following this trade, they now own 7,364 shares of this class of $NBTB stock.

$NBTB Insider Trading Activity

$NBTB insiders have traded $NBTB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN H JR WATT sold 7,869 shares for an estimated $330,678

HEIDI M HOELLER has made 3 purchases buying 5,819 shares for an estimated $254,137 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SARAH A HALLIDAY (EVP/President Comm Banking) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $242,250

SCOTT ALLEN KINGSLEY (President & CEO NBT Bancorp) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $89,800

AMY WILES (EVP, Chief Risk and Credit) sold 500 shares for an estimated $25,655

JASON DAVID BROWN purchased 350 shares for an estimated $14,385

V DANIEL II ROBINSON sold 194 shares for an estimated $10,030

$NBTB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $NBTB stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NBTB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NBTB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/29/2025

