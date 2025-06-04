Insider Purchase: Director at $NBTB Buys 350 Shares

Jason David Brown, a director at $NBTB, bought 350 shares of the company on 06-03-2025 for an estimated $14,385. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 5.0%. Following this trade, they now own 7,364 shares of this class of $NBTB stock.
$NBTB Insider Trading Activity
$NBTB insiders have traded $NBTB stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN H JR WATT sold 7,869 shares for an estimated $330,678
- HEIDI M HOELLER has made 3 purchases buying 5,819 shares for an estimated $254,137 and 0 sales.
- SARAH A HALLIDAY (EVP/President Comm Banking) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $242,250
- SCOTT ALLEN KINGSLEY (President & CEO NBT Bancorp) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $89,800
- AMY WILES (EVP, Chief Risk and Credit) sold 500 shares for an estimated $25,655
- JASON DAVID BROWN purchased 350 shares for an estimated $14,385
- V DANIEL II ROBINSON sold 194 shares for an estimated $10,030
$NBTB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of $NBTB stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 251,396 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,784,888
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 241,797 shares (-61.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,373,091
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 144,798 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,211,834
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 135,346 shares (-60.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,806,343
- STATE STREET CORP added 133,166 shares (+6.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,712,821
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 123,829 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,312,264
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 103,890 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,456,881
$NBTB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NBTB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/29/2025
