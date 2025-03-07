Insider Purchase: Director at $NATL Buys 4,000 Shares

Joseph E Reece, a director at $NATL, bought 4,000 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $102,360. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 12.3%. Following this trade, they now own 36,481 shares of this class of $NATL stock.

$NATL Insider Trading Activity

$NATL insiders have traded $NATL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NATL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH E REECE purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $102,360

ANDREW R DUVALL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 750 shares for an estimated $24,306.

$NATL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $NATL stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

