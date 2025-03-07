Insider Purchase: Director at $NATL Buys 4,000 Shares

Joseph E Reece, a director at $NATL, bought 4,000 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $102,360. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 12.3%. Following this trade, they now own 36,481 shares of this class of $NATL stock.
$NATL Insider Trading Activity
$NATL insiders have traded $NATL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NATL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH E REECE purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $102,360
- ANDREW R DUVALL (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 750 shares for an estimated $24,306.
$NATL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $NATL stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 1,104,234 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,455,617
- ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC removed 802,182 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,210,013
- LEAD EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 678,280 shares (-56.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,007,257
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 620,950 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,062,624
- CRESCENT GROVE ADVISORS, LLC removed 619,355 shares (-65.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,008,521
- AMUNDI removed 396,422 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,309,919
- NORGES BANK removed 300,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,189,568
