Insider Purchase: Director at $MYRG Buys 835 Shares

Bradley Thede Favreau, a director at $MYRG, bought 835 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $99,866. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 6.6%. Following this trade, they now own 13,542 shares of this class of $MYRG stock.

$MYRG Insider Trading Activity

$MYRG insiders have traded $MYRG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY THEDE FAVREAU purchased 835 shares for an estimated $99,866

KELLY MICHELLE HUNTINGTON (Senior VP and CFO) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $44,320

$MYRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $MYRG stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

