Insider Purchase: Director at $MYO Buys 7,400 Shares

THOMAS F KIRK, a director at $MYO, bought 7,400 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $37,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.0%. Following this trade, they now own 255,933 shares of this class of $MYO stock.

$MYO Insider Trading Activity

$MYO insiders have traded $MYO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICAH MITCHELL (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 48,000 shares for an estimated $247,564

HARRY KOVELMAN (Chief Medical Officer) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $165,018

THOMAS F KIRK purchased 7,400 shares for an estimated $37,000

$MYO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $MYO stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

