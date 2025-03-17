Insider Purchase: Director at $MX Buys 20,000 Shares

CAMILLO MARTINO, a director at $MX, bought 20,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $73,120. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 100.0%. Following this trade, they now own 40,000 shares of this class of $MX stock.
$MX Insider Trading Activity
$MX insiders have traded $MX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GILBERT E NATHAN purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $73,592
- CAMILLO MARTINO purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $73,120
$MX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $MX stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,246,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,009,321
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 772,085 shares (+112.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,103,781
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 450,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,808,999
- GRIZZLYROCK CAPITAL, LLC removed 353,319 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,420,342
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 272,064 shares (-55.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,093,697
- CAPTION MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 267,838 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,076,708
- UBS GROUP AG added 236,467 shares (+874.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $950,597
