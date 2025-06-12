Insider Purchase: Director at $MTH Buys 4,000 Shares

Joseph Keough, a director at $MTH, bought 4,000 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $264,640. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 10.6%. Following this trade, they now own 41,700 shares of this class of $MTH stock.
$MTH Insider Trading Activity
$MTH insiders have traded $MTH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN J HILTON (Executive Chairman) has made 1 purchase buying 11,000 shares for an estimated $819,610 and 1 sale selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $819,610.
- JOSEPH KEOUGH purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $264,640
- ALISON SASSER (SVP - Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,088 shares for an estimated $78,939.
- CLINTON SZUBINSKI (EVP - Chief Operating Officer) sold 595 shares for an estimated $43,607
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MTH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $MTH stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP added 800,881 shares (+246.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,766,445
- GRS ADVISORS, LLC removed 627,004 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,442,043
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 621,086 shares (-87.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,022,575
- DENDUR CAPITAL LP added 563,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,940,880
- WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC removed 533,983 shares (-93.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,848,715
- MORGAN STANLEY added 520,080 shares (+33.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,863,270
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 504,844 shares (+89.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,783,342
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$MTH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MTH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $107.0 on 04/25/2025
- Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $103.0 on 01/07/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.