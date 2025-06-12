Insider Purchase: Director at $MTH Buys 4,000 Shares

Joseph Keough, a director at $MTH, bought 4,000 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $264,640. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 10.6%. Following this trade, they now own 41,700 shares of this class of $MTH stock.

$MTH Insider Trading Activity

$MTH insiders have traded $MTH stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN J HILTON (Executive Chairman) has made 1 purchase buying 11,000 shares for an estimated $819,610 and 1 sale selling 11,000 shares for an estimated $819,610 .

and 1 sale selling 11,000 shares for an estimated . JOSEPH KEOUGH purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $264,640

ALISON SASSER (SVP - Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,088 shares for an estimated $78,939 .

. CLINTON SZUBINSKI (EVP - Chief Operating Officer) sold 595 shares for an estimated $43,607

$MTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $MTH stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MTH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MTH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MTH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $105.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $107.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $103.0 on 01/07/2025

