Insider Purchase: Director at $MTDR Buys 300 Shares

Monika U Ehrman, a director at $MTDR, bought 300 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $13,560. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.8%. Following this trade, they now own 36,567 shares of this class of $MTDR stock.

$MTDR Insider Trading Activity

$MTDR insiders have traded $MTDR stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 26 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH WM FORAN (Chairman and CEO) has made 5 purchases buying 14,377 shares for an estimated $743,331 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. VAN H II SINGLETON (President-Land, A&D, Planning) has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $159,140 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM THOMAS ELSENER (EVP, Reservoir Engineering) has made 3 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $129,649 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER P CALVERT (EVP and COO) has made 2 purchases buying 2,300 shares for an estimated $120,991 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUSAN M WARD purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $105,620

GLENN W STETSON (EVP-Production) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $104,390 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIMOTHY E. PARKER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $89,340

BRIAN J WILLEY (EVP and CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,450 shares for an estimated $73,307 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT T MACALIK (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $57,575

BRYAN A ERMAN (EVP, GC and Head of M&A) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $54,990

MONIKA U EHRMAN has made 3 purchases buying 785 shares for an estimated $39,438 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL W HARVEY purchased 600 shares for an estimated $33,120

ROBERT GAINES BATY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $25,290

SHELLEY F APPEL purchased 300 shares for an estimated $16,335

$MTDR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of $MTDR stock to their portfolio, and 277 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

