Insider Purchase: Director at $MTCH Buys 3,000 Shares

Glenn Schiffman, a director at $MTCH, bought 3,000 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $103,409. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 9.7%. Following this trade, they now own 33,827 shares of this class of $MTCH stock.
$MTCH Insider Trading Activity
$MTCH insiders have traded $MTCH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SPENCER M RASCOFF (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 59,560 shares for an estimated $2,049,703
- GLENN SCHIFFMAN purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $103,409
- STEPHEN BAILEY sold 801 shares for an estimated $25,319
$MTCH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $MTCH stock to their portfolio, and 335 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STARBOARD VALUE LP added 9,556,146 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $361,604,564
- UBS GROUP AG removed 6,892,686 shares (-50.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $260,819,238
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 6,444,796 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $243,871,080
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 5,347,899 shares (+172.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $202,364,498
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 4,855,507 shares (-82.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $183,732,384
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,881,342 shares (+9385.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $109,029,981
- CITIGROUP INC removed 2,640,405 shares (-76.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $99,912,925
