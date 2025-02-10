Insider Purchase: Director at $MTCH Buys 3,000 Shares

Glenn Schiffman, a director at $MTCH, bought 3,000 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $103,409. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 9.7%. Following this trade, they now own 33,827 shares of this class of $MTCH stock.

$MTCH Insider Trading Activity

$MTCH insiders have traded $MTCH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTCH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SPENCER M RASCOFF (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 59,560 shares for an estimated $2,049,703

GLENN SCHIFFMAN purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $103,409

STEPHEN BAILEY sold 801 shares for an estimated $25,319

$MTCH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $MTCH stock to their portfolio, and 335 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.