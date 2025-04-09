Insider Purchase: Director at $MSM Buys 41,595 Shares

MITCHELL JACOBSON, a director at $MSM, bought 41,595 shares of the company on 04-07-2025 for an estimated $2,893,743. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 2.3%. Following this trade, they now own 1,856,667 shares of this class of $MSM stock.

$MSM Insider Trading Activity

$MSM insiders have traded $MSM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MITCHELL JACOBSON has made 4 purchases buying 159,193 shares for an estimated $11,101,252 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIK GERSHWIND (Chief Executive Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,518,000

PHILIP PELLER sold 900 shares for an estimated $80,163

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $MSM stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.