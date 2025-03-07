Insider Purchase: Director at $MRVL Buys 3,000 Shares

Brad W Buss, a director at $MRVL, bought 3,000 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $207,000. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 3.6%. Following this trade, they now own 87,113 shares of this class of $MRVL stock.

$MRVL Insider Trading Activity

$MRVL insiders have traded $MRVL stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MUHAMMAD RAGHIB HUSSAIN (President, Products & Tech) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $12,075,000

FORD TAMER sold 92,000 shares for an estimated $6,822,720

CHRIS KOOPMANS (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,000 shares for an estimated $3,582,180 .

. MARK CASPER (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,008 shares for an estimated $1,548,895 .

MATTHEW J MURPHY (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 13,000 shares for an estimated $1,009,189 and 1 sale selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $439,740.

TUDOR BROWN sold 10,005 shares for an estimated $1,211,805

WILLEM A MEINTJES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $886,035 .

. MICHAEL G STRACHAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $613,250

BRAD W BUSS purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $207,000

$MRVL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 729 institutional investors add shares of $MRVL stock to their portfolio, and 561 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

