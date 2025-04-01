Insider Purchase: Director at $MPB Buys 20 Shares

Robert A Abel, a director at $MPB, bought 20 shares of the company on 03-31-2025 for an estimated $518. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.3%. Following this trade, they now own 6,446 shares of this class of $MPB stock.

$MPB Insider Trading Activity

$MPB insiders have traded $MPB stock on the open market 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 52 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SOTO MATTHEW G DE has made 13 purchases buying 22,604 shares for an estimated $663,749 and 0 sales.

ALBERT J. EVANS has made 3 purchases buying 9,207 shares for an estimated $269,991 and 0 sales.

RORY G RITRIEVI (President and CEO) has made 15 purchases buying 6,915 shares for an estimated $205,865 and 0 sales.

JOHN E NOONE purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $147,500

THEODORE W MOWERY has made 3 purchases buying 3,536 shares for an estimated $103,990 and 0 sales.

MAUREEN M. GATHAGAN has made 2 purchases buying 1,704 shares for an estimated $50,288 and 0 sales.

ROBERT A ABEL has made 3 purchases buying 1,537 shares for an estimated $45,258 and 0 sales.

WILLIAM A III SPECHT purchased 1,356 shares for an estimated $40,002

JOEL L. FRANK has made 3 purchases buying 1,184 shares for an estimated $34,522 and 0 sales.

KIMBERLY J BRUMBAUGH has made 3 purchases buying 1,184 shares for an estimated $34,522 and 0 sales.

JOAN E DICKINSON (Chief Retail Officer) purchased 678 shares for an estimated $20,001

SCOTT W MICKLEWRIGHT (Chief Revenue Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $14,750

JUSTIN T. WEBB (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $14,750

JORDAN D SPACE (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $14,750

HEATHER R HALL (Chief Lending Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $14,750

$MPB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $MPB stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MPB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MPB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/28/2024

