Insider Purchase: Director at $MODG Buys 384,731 Shares

Adebayo O. Ogunlesi, a director at $MODG, bought 384,731 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $2,494,903. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 100.3%. Following this trade, they now own 768,432 shares of this class of $MODG stock.

$MODG Insider Trading Activity

$MODG insiders have traded $MODG stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MODG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADEBAYO O. OGUNLESI has made 5 purchases buying 845,284 shares for an estimated $5,537,044 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RUSSELL L FLEISCHER has made 2 purchases buying 30,000 shares for an estimated $192,361 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. OLIVER G III BREWER (President and CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $128,037 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GLENN F. HICKEY (EVP & Pres., Callaway Golf) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $68,600

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MODG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $MODG stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MODG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MODG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MODG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MODG forecast page.

$MODG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MODG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MODG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $7.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Randal Konik from Jefferies set a target price of $13.0 on 01/02/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.