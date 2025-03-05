Insider Purchase: Director at $MOD Buys 2,530 Shares

WILLIAM A WULFSOHN, a director at $MOD, bought 2,530 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $200,957. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 53.3%. Following this trade, they now own 7,277 shares of this class of $MOD stock.

$MOD Insider Trading Activity

$MOD insiders have traded $MOD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC S MCGINNIS (President, Climate Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,000 shares for an estimated $5,598,807 .

. MICHAEL B LUCARELI (EVP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 47,541 shares for an estimated $4,823,479 .

. CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM PATTERSON sold 28,455 shares for an estimated $2,772,370

$MOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $MOD stock to their portfolio, and 209 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

