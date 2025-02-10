Insider Purchase: Director at $MNR Buys 5,161,290 Shares

William Wallace McMullen, a director at $MNR, bought 5,161,290 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $79,999,995. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 7.5%. Following this trade, they now own 74,287,410 shares of this class of $MNR stock.

$MNR Insider Trading Activity

$MNR insiders have traded $MNR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM WALLACE MCMULLEN has made 7 purchases buying 6,060,777 shares for an estimated $93,753,284 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $MNR stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.