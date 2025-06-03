Insider Purchase: Director at $MMS Buys 82 Shares

GAYATHRI RAJAN, a director at $MMS, bought 82 shares of the company on 05-30-2025 for an estimated $5,927. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.6%. Following this trade, they now own 14,287 shares of this class of $MMS stock.
$MMS Insider Trading Activity
$MMS insiders have traded $MMS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ILENE R. BAYLINSON (General Mgr - Health & Human) sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $988,030
- GAYATHRI RAJAN has made 2 purchases buying 163 shares for an estimated $11,396 and 1 sale selling 7,913 shares for an estimated $572,777.
- JOHN J HALEY purchased 3,490 shares for an estimated $250,442
- RAYMOND B RUDDY purchased 3,490 shares for an estimated $249,395
- BRUCE CASWELL (CEO & President) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $247,240
- JAN MADSEN sold 2,439 shares for an estimated $165,144
- MICHAEL J. WARREN has made 2 purchases buying 35 shares for an estimated $2,456 and 0 sales.
$MMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $MMS stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 750,031 shares (+177.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,144,613
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 570,672 shares (-67.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,600,664
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 495,835 shares (-59.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,810,988
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 494,372 shares (+40.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,711,226
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 405,689 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,663,932
- REINHART PARTNERS, LLC. added 360,365 shares (+65.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,573,289
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 357,921 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,406,632
$MMS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MMS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
