MMS

Insider Purchase: Director at $MMS Buys 1,435 Shares

June 17, 2025 — 04:47 pm EDT

RAYMOND B RUDDY, a director at $MMS, bought 1,435 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $99,962. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.5%. Following this trade, they now own 314,561 shares of this class of $MMS stock.

$MMS Insider Trading Activity

$MMS insiders have traded $MMS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ILENE R. BAYLINSON (General Mgr - Health & Human) sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $988,030
  • GAYATHRI RAJAN has made 2 purchases buying 163 shares for an estimated $11,396 and 1 sale selling 7,913 shares for an estimated $572,777.
  • BRUCE CASWELL (CEO & President) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $247,240
  • JAN MADSEN sold 2,439 shares for an estimated $165,144
  • RAYMOND B RUDDY purchased 1,435 shares for an estimated $99,962
  • MICHAEL J. WARREN has made 2 purchases buying 35 shares for an estimated $2,456 and 0 sales.

$MMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $MMS stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MMS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

