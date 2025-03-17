Insider Purchase: Director at $MLYS Buys 1,296,296 Shares

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA, a director at $MLYS, bought 1,296,296 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $17,499,996. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 43.4%. Following this trade, they now own 4,280,051 shares of this class of $MLYS stock.

$MLYS Insider Trading Activity

$MLYS insiders have traded $MLYS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA purchased 1,296,296 shares for an estimated $17,499,996

DAVID MALCOM RODMAN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,508 shares for an estimated $458,463 .

. JON CONGLETON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,604 shares for an estimated $372,515 .

. ADAM SCOTT LEVY (CFO and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,514 shares for an estimated $243,867.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MLYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $MLYS stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.