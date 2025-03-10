Insider Purchase: Director at $MIRM Buys 580 Shares

Patrick J Heron, a director at $MIRM, bought 580 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $25,064. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 0.4%. Following this trade, they now own 165,825 shares of this class of $MIRM stock.

$MIRM Insider Trading Activity

$MIRM insiders have traded $MIRM stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MIRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER PEETZ (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 63,428 shares for an estimated $2,963,576 .

. PETER RADOVICH (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,652 shares for an estimated $1,041,410 .

. JOANNE QUAN (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 6,969 shares for an estimated $319,598

JOLANDA HOWE (SVP, GLOBAL CONTROLLER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,216 shares for an estimated $244,400 .

. PATRICK J HERON has made 6 purchases buying 3,632 shares for an estimated $160,686 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MIRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $MIRM stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.