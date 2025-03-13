Insider Purchase: Director at $MGEE Buys 445 Shares

James G Berbee, a director at $MGEE, bought 445 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $40,421. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.0%. Following this trade, they now own 11,531 shares of this class of $MGEE stock.
$MGEE Insider Trading Activity
$MGEE insiders have traded $MGEE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES G BERBEE purchased 445 shares for an estimated $40,470
$MGEE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $MGEE stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 137,049 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,877,124
- UBS GROUP AG added 91,855 shares (+158.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,630,695
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 86,423 shares (+145.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,120,305
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 79,212 shares (-6.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,442,759
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 69,504 shares (-88.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,530,595
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 64,247 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,036,648
- CITIGROUP INC added 62,434 shares (+141.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,866,298
