Insider Purchase: Director at $MGEE Buys 445 Shares

March 13, 2025 — 03:45 pm EDT

James G Berbee, a director at $MGEE, bought 445 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $40,421. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 4.0%. Following this trade, they now own 11,531 shares of this class of $MGEE stock.

$MGEE Insider Trading Activity

$MGEE insiders have traded $MGEE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES G BERBEE purchased 445 shares for an estimated $40,470

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MGEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $MGEE stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 137,049 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,877,124
  • UBS GROUP AG added 91,855 shares (+158.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,630,695
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 86,423 shares (+145.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,120,305
  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 79,212 shares (-6.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,442,759
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 69,504 shares (-88.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,530,595
  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 64,247 shares (-6.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,036,648
  • CITIGROUP INC added 62,434 shares (+141.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,866,298

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


