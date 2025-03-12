Insider Purchase: Director at $MFIC Buys 800 Shares

EMANUEL R PEARLMAN, a director at $MFIC, bought 800 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $10,015. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 40.0%. Following this trade, they now own 2,800 shares of this class of $MFIC stock.
$MFIC Insider Trading Activity
$MFIC insiders have traded $MFIC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MFIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOWARD WIDRA purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $619,990
- EMANUEL R PEARLMAN has made 2 purchases buying 1,800 shares for an estimated $23,105 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MFIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $MFIC stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 1,159,509 shares (+1385.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,641,776
- NORTHERN RIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 435,536 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,831,827
- FOUNDATIONS INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 311,566 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,171,868
- UBS GROUP AG added 296,055 shares (+67.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,993,781
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 264,883 shares (-66.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,573,271
- NAVITER WEALTH, LLC added 186,505 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,515,952
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 177,754 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,397,901
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.