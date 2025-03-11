Insider Purchase: Director at $MFIC Buys 50,000 Shares

Howard Widra, a director at $MFIC, bought 50,000 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $619,990. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 96.8%. Following this trade, they now own 101,666 shares of this class of $MFIC stock.

$MFIC Insider Trading Activity

$MFIC insiders have traded $MFIC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MFIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOWARD WIDRA purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $619,990

EMANUEL R PEARLMAN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $13,090

$MFIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $MFIC stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.