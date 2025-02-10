Insider Purchase: Director at $MDU Buys 30,000 Shares

DENNIS W JOHNSON, a director at $MDU, bought 30,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $499,200. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 20.0%. Following this trade, they now own 180,166 shares of this class of $MDU stock.

$MDU Insider Trading Activity

$MDU insiders have traded $MDU stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DENNIS W JOHNSON purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $499,200

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MDU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $MDU stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.