Stocks
MBX

Insider Purchase: Director at $MBX Buys 7,693 Shares

April 10, 2025 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Ora H. Pescovitz, a director at $MBX, bought 7,693 shares of the company on 04-08-2025 for an estimated $45,311. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 46.2%. Following this trade, they now own 24,329 shares of this class of $MBX stock.

$MBX Insider Trading Activity

$MBX insiders have traded $MBX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 4 purchases buying 190,672 shares for an estimated $2,020,755 and 0 sales.
  • CARL L GORDON has made 4 purchases buying 190,672 shares for an estimated $2,020,755 and 0 sales.
  • P. KENT HAWRYLUK (President & CEO) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $534,500
  • ORA H. PESCOVITZ purchased 7,693 shares for an estimated $45,311

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MBX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.