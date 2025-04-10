Insider Purchase: Director at $MBX Buys 7,693 Shares

Ora H. Pescovitz, a director at $MBX, bought 7,693 shares of the company on 04-08-2025 for an estimated $45,311. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 46.2%. Following this trade, they now own 24,329 shares of this class of $MBX stock.

$MBX Insider Trading Activity

$MBX insiders have traded $MBX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADVISORS LLC ORBIMED has made 4 purchases buying 190,672 shares for an estimated $2,020,755 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CARL L GORDON has made 4 purchases buying 190,672 shares for an estimated $2,020,755 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. P. KENT HAWRYLUK (President & CEO) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $534,500

ORA H. PESCOVITZ purchased 7,693 shares for an estimated $45,311

