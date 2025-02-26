News & Insights

Stocks
MBC

Insider Purchase: Director at $MBC Buys 6,989 Shares

February 26, 2025 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

JULIANA L CHUGG, a director at $MBC, bought 6,989 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $99,036. This trade was reported by Quiver Quantitative using data from a recent SEC filing. This increased their holdings of this class of stock by approximately 26.4%. Following this trade, they now own 33,424 shares of this class of $MBC stock.

$MBC Insider Trading Activity

$MBC insiders have traded $MBC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANN F HACKETT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,091 shares for an estimated $288,580.
  • JULIANA L CHUGG purchased 6,989 shares for an estimated $99,036
  • MARK A. YOUNG (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,715 shares for an estimated $77,003

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $MBC stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

MBC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.